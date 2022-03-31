Digital Doughnuts? Cherry Hill Dunkin' to Only Accept Orders in App, at Kiosks

Even the doughnuts are going high-tech now.
Enter the new digital-only Dunkin' store in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, which aims to cater to the tech-savvy, on-the-go lovers of sweets and caffeine making their way through this crazy, fast-paced world.
The store, located at 1490 Haddonfield Berlin Road, will only fulfill orders placed either in advance via the Dunkin’ Mobile App or at an in-store kiosk, though it will also include drive-thru lanes, Dunkin' said in a press release. Orders will then be placed in a contactless pick-up area, according to the store.
“The new digital-only location is focused on accelerating the digital business to create an efficient, accurate, more convenient, and frictionless experience for on-the-go guests in Cherry Hill and beyond,” the chain said.
The grand opening for the store is scheduled for May 7.