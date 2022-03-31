Cherry Hill

Digital Doughnuts? Cherry Hill Dunkin' to Only Accept Orders in App, at Kiosks

The store, located at 1490 Haddonfield Berlin Road, will only fulfill orders placed either in advance via the Dunkin’ Mobile App or at an in-store kiosk, though it will also include drive-thru lanes, Dunkin said in a press release

By Rudy Chinchilla

Split photo shows a kiosk on a counter on the left. The kiosk reads "order here." On the right is a storefront of a Dunkin location.
Alliance Marketing Partners

Even the doughnuts are going high-tech now.

Enter the new digital-only Dunkin' store in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, which aims to cater to the tech-savvy, on-the-go lovers of sweets and caffeine making their way through this crazy, fast-paced world.

The store, located at 1490 Haddonfield Berlin Road, will only fulfill orders placed either in advance via the Dunkin’ Mobile App or at an in-store kiosk, though it will also include drive-thru lanes, Dunkin' said in a press release. Orders will then be placed in a contactless pick-up area, according to the store.

“The new digital-only location is focused on accelerating the digital business to create an efficient, accurate, more convenient, and frictionless experience for on-the-go guests in Cherry Hill and beyond,” the chain said.

The grand opening for the store is scheduled for May 7.  

