No need to carry cash or wait in line anymore. Cape May now offers digital beach tags

Thinking about to the beach this weekend? One Jersey Shore town is looking to enhance visitors experience.

The City of Cape May has unveiled new digital beach tags for the summer. Gone are the days you need the physical tag. Officials say tags can easily be purchased, scanned and stored on any smartphone.

Beachgoers can purchase the new digital beach tags at cape-may.jerseycapetickets.com and follow these steps:

Single Day Visitors Choose your pass Input date and quantity Complete payment form Click view receipt and you must leave the receipt tab open to gain access back onto the beach

Multiple Day Visitors Choose 3 day, weekly or seasonal Complete payment form Receive confirmation Pickup tags at the beach – Booth pickup locations are along the Promenade at Broadway, Gurney, Howard and Madison



Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

One you are ready to check-in to the beach you can frollow these steps:

Single Day Digital Tags Show the animated QR code in your browser to the Beach Tagger Keep the tab open for the entire day to regain access to the beach Be prepared to show identification if prompted

Multiple Day Tag Pickup Go to a tag pickup location along the Cape May Promenade Show animated QR code from your browser or email Get scanned to receive your physical tag – Valid for one scan only



Don't worry, if you prefer not to use a digital beach tag, you will still be able to purchase regular beach tags daily and in-person on every beach entrance or at the kiosks.

In-person purchases will accept cash or checks that are made out to the City of Cape May.