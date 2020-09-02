DHS Delayed Intel Report on Foreign Powers Trying to Raise Doubts About Biden, Trump Health

The report was from the Office of Intelligence and Analysis

In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
AP Photo, File

The Department of Homeland Security delayed distribution of an intelligence report describing election interference by foreign powers seeking to raise doubts about the health of the presidential candidates, a spokesman told NBC News.

The DHS spokesman said the report, by DHS's Office of Intelligence and Analysis, had been held up because it "lacked the necessary context and evidence."

The document was first reported by ABC News, along with an email showing it was written in early July.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

