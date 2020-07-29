Detectives Investigate After 2 Found Dead in Camden Home

Authorities were investigating after two people were found dead in a home, the Camden County prosecutor said.

Police were called to the home on North 18th Street Tuesday night for a welfare check and officers found the bodies of a man and a woman, the prosecutor's office said.

Authorities said both appeared to have been dead for some time.

Detectives were working to identify the couple and were trying to determine how they died. A county spokesman said the deaths didn't appear suspicious.

Neighbors said the couple has lived on the block for decades.