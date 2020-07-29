New Jersey

Detectives Investigate After 2 Found Dead in Camden Home

Neighbors say the couple lived on North 18th Street for many years

By Staff and wire reports

Authorities were investigating after two people were found dead in a home, the Camden County prosecutor said.

Police were called to the home on North 18th Street Tuesday night for a welfare check and officers found the bodies of a man and a woman, the prosecutor's office said.

Authorities said both appeared to have been dead for some time.

Detectives were working to identify the couple and were trying to determine how they died. A county spokesman said the deaths didn't appear suspicious.

Neighbors said the couple has lived on the block for decades.

