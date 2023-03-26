Details of Eagles' One-Year Deals With Nicholas Morrow, Greedy Williams, Justin Evans

Breaking down Eagles’ low-risk contracts for trio of defensive players originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If you haven’t noticed, the Eagles have a type this offseason.

Most of the team’s big moves during free agency have been to bring back some of their veterans, which didn’t leave much money left to sign outside free agents.

So the guys they did bring in this offseason have been mostly low-risk, high-reward moves. And that’s especially true for a trio of defensive players signed last week. It seems likely Terrell Edmunds will not fall into this category.

But here’s a look at the one-year contacts for Justin Evans, Greedy Williams and Nicholas Morrow.

Safety Justin Evans

The former second-round pick signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth $1.59 million with just $600,000 in guaranteed money, according to a league source.

Here’s a breakdown of the deal:

Cap hit: $1,559,412

Base salary: $1.08 million

Signing bonus: $250,000

Per-game roster bonuses: Up to $260,000

Evans, 27, has a cap hit of just over $1.55 million, which comes from his base salary, his signing bonus and 15/17ths of that $260,000 in per-game roster bonuses. That’s because Evans played 15 games for the Saints last season.

The Bucs once used a second-round pick on Evans out of Texas A&M back in 2017 and he started 21 games for them in his first two seasons. But then injuries hit and Evans missed three full seasons before resurfacing with the Saints last year. He played in 15 games with 4 starts, at least proving he was healthy enough to get back on the field. With the Eagles, he’ll offer some depth in the secondary and a bit of special teams ability.

Greedy Williams

Williams, another former second-round pick, signed a one-year deal worth $1.35 million, which also includes $600,000 in guaranteed money, according to a source.

Here’s a breakdown of the deal:

Cap hit: $1.29 million

Base salary: $1.08 million

Signing bonus: $100,000

Per-game roster bonuses: Up to $170K

Because Williams, 25, played in just 11 games with the Browns last season, just $110,000 of his per-game roster bonuses count toward his salary cap hit in 2023.

While Williams has never really lived up to his draft status, he did play in 39 games with 21 starts in three seasons with the Browns. He missed the entire 2020 season with a shoulder injury but returned in 2021 and 2022. With the Eagles, he’ll likely battle it out against Zech McPhearson for the top backup job at outside cornerback.

Nicholas Morrow

The veteran linebacker signed a one-year veteran salary benefit deal worth $1.155 million, a league source said. These veteran salary benefit deals were created to encourage teams to sign veterans instead of cheaper younger players. This particular deal includes no guaranteed money.

So Morrow will get a base salary of $1.08 million but the Eagles are charged just $940K in base salary when figuring out his cap figure. They then are allowed to give up to $152,500 in addition compensation on the contract.

Here’s a breakdown of the deal:

Cap hit: $1.09 million

Base salary: $1.08 million

Roster bonus: $50,000

Likely to be earned incentives: $75,000

Workout bonus: $25,000

The 27-year-old Morrow missed the entire 2021 season but returned in 2022 and was a full-time starter for the Bears. Not only did he start all 17 games but he played every snap for the Bears last season, playing the MIKE and the WILL positions. With Nakobe Dean a likely starter at linebacker this year, Morrow will presumably have a really good shot to be the other starter at the position but if it doesn’t work out, the Eagles haven’t lost anything.

