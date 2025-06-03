Philadelphia

Father of Philly chef ‘shocked,' ‘numb' after son's murder at the start of Pride

Derwin Darnell Joseph Matthews, Jr., 31, was shot and killed in Center City early Monday morning.

By Yukare Nakayama and NBC10 Staff

It's been one day since Derwin Darnell Joseph Matthews, Jr. was killed after an argument outside of Center City bars in the wake of Pride celebrations in Philadelphia.

His father said that his son will be remembered for his joy and magnetic personality.

"Derwin was a dreamer. He was a visionary. I mean, like, all he wanted to do is exist in his own little world and help people," his father, Derwin Matthews Sr., told NBC10.

Photos of Derwin Darnell Joseph Matthews Jr.
Derwin Darnell Joseph Matthews Jr.

He explained that his son had big dreams as a chef and an online personality.

When Derwin Sr. got the call that his son was killed, he described it as a call he never thought he'd ever get.

"I was just numb. Just shocked. I couldn’t even get a word out," he said. "I was just shocked."

Derwin Matthews Jr. was out enjoying Pride celebrations when he was shot and killed in an alleyway on Camac Street in Philadelphia around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, June 2.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Officials said that he was shot in the stomach after an argument with another person. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

He leaves behind three sisters and his family is left with so many questions.

One of his friends, Jacen Bowman, said Derwin has left a lasting impact in the community.

"Very heartbreaking for the community. Definitely, like, in shock. Derwin was someone who was a protector," Bowman, who is the president of Philadelphia Black Pride, said.

Derwin's family has not started planning for a funeral.

Police in Philadelphia are still searching for the suspect.

