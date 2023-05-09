WATCH: Fallen Police Officer Robert Shishler's Body Returns to NJ

What to Know A police officer wounded during a struggle with an armed pedestrian earlier this year who died from his injuries will get a processional back to New Jersey Tuesday.

Deptford Township police department says officer Robert Shisler died Sunday in the hospital where he had been treated since the March 10 incident, which also left the pedestrian dead. The 27-year-old Shisler had served on the force for four years.

Authorities said Shisler tried to stop 24-year-old Mitchell Negron Jr. as Negron walked on a roadway in Deptford, but Negron instead fled on foot. Shisler ran after him and both men were shot in an ensuing struggle. Negron was pronounced dead at the scene, while Shisler suffered a leg wound.

The body of a Deptford Township police officer who died after being wounded in a shooting while on duty nearly two months ago returned to New Jersey Tuesday.

Deptford Police Officer Robert "Bobby" Shisler died Sunday in Philadelphia after being shot during a struggle in March.

On Tuesday morning, Shisler's body was transferred in police-guided hearse from the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office across the Delaware River to the Boucher Funeral Home in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Deptford police urged the community to come out and line Delsea Drive to honor Shisler. They released traffic and timing details on Facebook.

On March 10. the 27-year-old officer conducted a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive in Deptford Township, New Jersey, police said. During the stop, a man, who police identified as 24-year-old Mitchell Negron Jr., ran off on foot, investigators said.

Officer Shisler chased after him and a struggle ensued between the two men, according to investigators. During the struggle, both men shot each other, officials said. A Taurus .38 special revolver, which was not Officer Shisler’s service weapon, was recovered at the scene, according to investigators.

Negron was pronounced dead at the scene while Officer Shisler was taken to a Philadelphia hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officer Shisler spent several weeks in the hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries and extensive treatment. During that time he received support from the Deptford Township community.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the Shisler family during this difficult time of bereavement,” Deptford Township Police Chief Joseph Smith wrote while announcing Shisler's death. “Though nothing can take away the pain of his passing, Bobby's incredible strength and bravery will be an unforgettable example of being Deptford strong. He was the best of ALL of us."

Shortly after the news of Officer Shisler's death, officers consoled each other outside the Deptford Police Department. They draped a black cloth over Officer Shisler's police cruiser before crossing the bridge into Pennsylvania.

Deptford Mayor Paul Medany said Officer Shisler -- a four-year vet of the force -- was the first Deptford Police officer killed in the line of duty. He also said his death will impact the community for a long time.

"It's a tragic situation," Medany said. "The community coming together, that's great. But nobody ever wants to see this happen in any community in the United States of America."

Exact funeral arrangements had yet to be revealed as of Tuesday morning.