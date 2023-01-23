Police Shoot, Kill Man in NJ, AG Says

Police shot and killed a man during an encounter in South Jersey Sunday afternoon.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced late in the day that they were investigating the deadly shooting that took place along Fox Run Road in Deptford, Gloucester County.

The AG's office said that its preliminary investigation revealed that Deptford officers responded to a home after getting a 911 call.

"One officer fired his service weapon at 1:22 p.m. and a male was wounded," the AG's office said in its news release. "Emergency medical personnel responded to render aid to the injured male, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 p.m."

On its Facebook page, Deptford Township police only initially revealed that Fox Run Road was closed for a police investigation. The AG's office released no further information.

"This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations," the AG's office said.

