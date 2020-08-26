Demonstrators March Through Center City to Protest Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

What to Know Around 100 protesters gathered at Dilworth Park in Center City around 5 p.m. Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The group later began marching south on Broad Street. Roads were closed around City Hall due to the protest.

The shooting of Blake on Sunday in Kenosha — apparently in the back while three of his children looked on — was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests over racial injustice in several cities

Now: Between 50-100 people protesting at Dilworth Park over the shooting of Jacob Blake. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/4kTsYLzoKB — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) August 26, 2020

The group gathered at Dilworth Park around 5 p.m. Wednesday and then began marching south on Broad Street. Roads were closed around City Hall due to the protest.

Traffic: Center City road closures around City Hall due to protests. ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ pic.twitter.com/5pBfcwHuc8 — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) August 26, 2020

Protest has now moved south on Broad. ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ pic.twitter.com/iSinykuL2g — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) August 26, 2020

The shooting of Blake on Sunday in Kenosha — apparently in the back while three of his children looked on — was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests over racial injustice in several cities, coming just three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police touched off a wider reckoning on race.

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Blake’s family, said the 29-year-old was paralyzed, and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again. The family called for the officer who opened fire to be arrested and others involved to lose their jobs.

Demonstrations took place nationwide in the aftermath of Blake’s shooting, with some devolving into unrest.

A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday in the killing of two people gunned down during a third night of protests in Kenosha.

Commander Norman Johnson of the Antioch Police Department said the suspect — a young man who NBC News is not naming because he is under 18 — was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide. Police did not immediately release any other details.

Also on Wednesday, all three scheduled NBA playoff games were postponed due to players around the league choosing to boycott in the aftermath of the shooting.