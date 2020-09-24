Demonstrators March on I-95 on 2nd Night of Breonna Taylor Protests

Demonstrators are marching through Philadelphia on the second night of protests following the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as a group of about 100 protesters marched from I-676 to I-95 between Front and Market streets Thursday night, blocking traffic in the area. The group later moved off the highway and walked through South Philadelphia and Old City before reaching Center City shortly after 8 p.m.

The protest is one of many that have occurred nationwide following a Kentucky grand jury's decision to not charge Louisville police for the killing of Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they were shot at.

The only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes during the raid on the night of March 13. The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation — although state Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday the investigation showed the officers did announce themselves before entering. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

Along with the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Taylor’s case became a major touchstone for the nationwide protests that have gripped the nation since May — drawing attention to entrenched racism and demanding police reform. Taylor’s image has been painted on streets, emblazoned on protest signs and silk-screened on T-shirts worn by celebrities. Several prominent African American celebrities have joined those urging that the officers be charged.

Protests occurred in cities across the country Wednesday night. In downtown Louisville, two police officers were shot during a protest. Both officers are in stable condition and a suspect is in custody.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

