Demonstrators March in Center City to Protest Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

Demonstrators marched around City Hall in Philadelphia Wednesday evening to protest a Kentucky grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong, with prosecutors saying Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at the Black woman were justified in using force to protect themselves after they were shot at.

The only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes during the raid on the night of March 13.

Demonstrators gathered in Philadelphia Wednesday evening to protest a Kentucky grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

The protest began in Center City around 7 p.m. with a group of around 150 people walking in a circle around City Hall.

Group now circling City Hall in response to Breonna Taylor case in Kentucky. They just showed up moments ago.

The group later stood in the middle of 15th and Market streets, blocking traffic while holding up signs and chanting. They then marched down Broad Street around 8 p.m.

Group now blocking traffic around city hall, standing in the middle of 15th and Market.

Protesters have been in the middle of the road for last 40 minutes.

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor's death.

The only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes during the raid on the night of March 13. The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.

A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong, with prosecutors saying Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at the Black woman were justified in using force to protect themselves.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation — although state Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday the investigation showed the officers did announce themselves before entering. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

Along with the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Taylor’s case became a major touchstone for the nationwide protests that have gripped the nation since May — drawing attention to entrenched racism and demanding police reform. Taylor’s image has been painted on streets, emblazoned on protest signs and silk-screened on T-shirts worn by celebrities. Several prominent African American celebrities have joined those urging that the officers be charged.