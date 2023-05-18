Delivery Driver Shot in North Philadelphia

A delivery driver is fighting for his life after he was shot in North Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

The 48-year-old man was driving a white Honda Insight to make a delivery along the 1700 block of North Gratz Street shortly before 4 p.m. when shots were fired.

The victim was shot once in the stomach. Responding police officers found him on the street. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made. Police have not released information on any suspects. They continue to investigate.

