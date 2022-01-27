Delivery Driver Shoots Would-Be Carjacker in Kensington, Police Say

A pizza delivery driver turned the tables on a would-be carjacker in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, shooting and critically wounding the suspect, police said.

The 39-year-old man was delivering food on the 3300 block of H Street Thursday night when a 35-year-old suspect walked up to him, pointed a gun at him and told him to give up his car, according to investigators.

The delivery driver then pulled out his own weapon and opened fire, shooting the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. The delivery driver was not hurt.

The shooting was one of several recent incidents in which would-be robbers or carjackers were shot by their intended victims in Philadelphia.

Nearly two weeks ago a legally armed man shot a teenager who tried to rob him at gunpoint.

In early January, a legally armed Lyft driver shot and critically injured two suspects who carjacked him in Philadelphia.