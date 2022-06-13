A delivery driver shot a teen Chick-fil-A employee during an argument over a milkshake, Philadelphia Police said.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting outside the Chick-fil-A restaurant along the 800 block of Adams Avenue.

When police arrived they found a 17-year-old Chick-fil-A employee suffering a gunshot wound to the left leg. The teen boy was taken to Einstein Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Investigators said the teen had been working at the Chick-fil-A earlier that night when he met with a delivery driver who was picking up food for an online order outside the restaurant. Witnesses told police the two began arguing over a milkshake the driver thought was missing from the food order. The argument escalated and the delivery driver got out of his vehicle, pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the leg before fleeing the scene.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police found a spent shell casing outside the Chick-fil-A. They also said surveillance video captured the shooting. The gunman was driving a white Mercedes Benz and had a neck tattoo, according to investigators.

“We’re pretty confident we’ll be able to identify not only the vehicle, but the shooter involved in this incident,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.