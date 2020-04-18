Delivery Driver Caught in Gunfire Nearly Struck By Bullets

A food delivery driver on his way to a drop-off in North Philadelphia got caught in the crossfire of gunmen Thursday night, he told NBC10.

The driver, who identified himself only as William, had his rear windshield window blown out as he was about to hand off the food. The customer was outside waiting as the shooting began.

William, the driver, could be seen in video running as several shots fired.

"It just seems like a safe place. I thought it was a neutral block," he told NBC10. "And it wasn't. Obviously, it's out of control."

It is unclear what type of food he was delivering or from what restaurant.