Philadelphia

Delivery Driver Caught in Gunfire Nearly Struck By Bullets

The DoorDash driver whose car was struck by bullets in Philadelphia tells NBC10 he can no longer work because of the damage.

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A food delivery driver on his way to a drop-off in North Philadelphia got caught in the crossfire of gunmen Thursday night, he told NBC10.

The driver, who identified himself only as William, had his rear windshield window blown out as he was about to hand off the food. The customer was outside waiting as the shooting began.

William, the driver, could be seen in video running as several shots fired.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Decision 2020 5 hours ago

Vote-By-Mail Allowed in Pennsylvania, But Unclear if It Will Be Used

New Jersey 8 hours ago

5 Catholic Schools in South Jersey to Close

"It just seems like a safe place. I thought it was a neutral block," he told NBC10. "And it wasn't. Obviously, it's out of control."

It is unclear what type of food he was delivering or from what restaurant.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiafood delivery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us