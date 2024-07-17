Delivery driver arrested after firing shot at man during a fight in Graduate Hospital

A delivery driver was arrested after firing a weapon at a man during an altercation in the Graduate Hospital area of Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon police said a delivery driver and a 23-year-old man were involved in a verbal altercation that turned into a fight along the 1700 block of Christian Street.

The delivery driver returned to his truck, retrieved a weapon and fired a gunshot in the direction of the man, according to the police.

Neither the alleged shooter nor the man were injured, officials said.

The delivery driver was arrested, and police recovered a weapon.

At this time which delivery company, the driver worked for is unclear.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.