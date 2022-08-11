Delco Youth Sports Official Charged With Sexual Assault on a Minor

A youth sports official in Delaware County has been charged with sexually assaulting a child, police said Thursday, and there could be more victims.
Upper Darby police have arrested 57-year-old William “Bill” Brown of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.
Officials said Brown worked as an official in various local sporting leagues.
Police asked any additional victims to contact Upper Darby Police at 610-734-7669 or message them on social media.
Brown’s next scheduled hearing is Aug. 25.
This story is developing and will be updated.