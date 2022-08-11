Delco Youth Sports Official Charged With Sexual Assault on a Minor

A youth sports official in Delaware County has been charged with sexually assaulting a child, police said Thursday, and there could be more victims.

Upper Darby police have arrested 57-year-old William “Bill” Brown of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

Officials said Brown worked as an official in various local sporting leagues.

Upper Darby Police arrested William “Bill” Brown, 57 y/o from Drexel Hill for sexual assault of a juvenile. Brown was an official for various sporting leagues in the area. Police ask other possible victims to come forward by contacting us 610-734-7669 or message us @UpperDarbyPA pic.twitter.com/3VIp9Vlrwk — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) August 11, 2022

Police asked any additional victims to contact Upper Darby Police at 610-734-7669 or message them on social media.

Brown’s next scheduled hearing is Aug. 25.

This story is developing and will be updated.