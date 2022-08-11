Delaware County

Delco Youth Sports Official Charged With Sexual Assault on a Minor

Officials said Brown, 57, worked as an official in various local sporting leagues

UPPER_DARBY_POLICE_722x406_2206858828

A youth sports official in Delaware County has been charged with sexually assaulting a child, police said Thursday, and there could be more victims.

Upper Darby police have arrested 57-year-old William “Bill” Brown of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

Officials said Brown worked as an official in various local sporting leagues.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police asked any additional victims to contact Upper Darby Police at 610-734-7669 or message them on social media.

Brown’s next scheduled hearing is Aug. 25.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Delaware CountyPennsylvaniayouth sports
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us