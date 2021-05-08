Delco Urging Renters to Collect Remaining $37M in COVID-19 Assistance

Delaware County still has more than $37 million dollars in COVID-19 rental assistance, and it wants residents in need to collect.

The Delco Emergency Rental Assistance Program launched in March and still has funds to cover past due rent going as far back as April 1 of last year, as well as the largest past due utility bill and up to three months of future eligible housing/utility expenses.

To qualify, household income can’t be more than 80% of the median income in the area (see the income breakdown here), and applicants must show proof of loss of income due to COVID-19.

People can apply online, but the county is also offering three opportunities for people to get in-person help in Upper Darby. In-person assistance will be offered on the fourth floor at 20 S. 69th Street on May 8, 15 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can schedule their appointments by calling 484-729-4200 or emailing info@delco-era.com.