Delco School District Missing ‘Millions,' Suggests Hackers Took It

The Chester Upland School District's receiver told the Inquirer the district did not receive an expected multimillion-dollar subsidy payment from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The district suspects the payment was hacked.

By NBC10 Staff

Chester Upland School District
NBC10

A law enforcement investigation is underway Friday after a school district reported it was missing an expected multimillion-dollar payment from the state, and a district official speculated it was due to hackers.

The receiver of the Chester Upland School District, Juan Baughn, told the Philadelphia Inquirer Thursday that "millions" were lost due to a "cyber issue."

A spokeswoman for the Delaware County District Attorney's office told NBC10 there is an active investigation into the claims, but could not comment further.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC10. A spokesperson told the Inquirer the education department's systems and data had not been affected.

Baughn told the Inquirer that since money was missing, the district asked the state for "some advancements...to get the money we need to pay the bills."

The district has weathered financial issues in the past. In 2013, the superintendent went door-to-door in the communities the district serves, to convince parents to send their children to school there.

