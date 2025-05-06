Delco police on lookout for stolen van involved in day-long crime spree

Police in Media Borough, Delaware County are on the lookout for a white 2018 Honda CR-V that, they believe, was involved in at least one robbery at gunpoint and another car theft over the weekend.

According to police, the vehicle came to the attention of the police after an incident that happened at about 3:53 a.m. on May 3, 2025 along E. 5th Street in Media Borough. At that time, officials said, a woman reported to police that she was confronted by three armed men who held her at gunpoint and demanded the keys to her car.

However, police officials said, the woman denied the request and ran to a residence on the black, but she dropped her wallet along the way.

Her wallet, police officials said, was taken by the suspects in this case before they fled the area in the white Honda CR-V.

Following that robbery, police said that the vehicle was spotted headed toward I-476 on Baltimore Avenue.

Then, the same day at about 8:56 a.m., a theft of a white Honda CR-V was reported to police. That vehicle, officials said, was reportedly taken just before the robbery attempt that happened earlier that evening.

On May 4, 2025, at about 12:22 a.m., officials said that officers observed the white Honda CR-V sought in the robbery traveling eastbound along Baltimore Avenue. However, the vehicle fled an attempted traffic stop and sped north on I-95 through Philadelphia, officials said.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the vehicle is believed to be tied to the theft of another vehicle that was stolen in Middletown Township, officials said.

And, police said, both stolen vehicles were spotted by officers along Baltimore Avenue shortly before police attempted to pull over the Honda on May 4, 2025.

Officials said an investigation into these incidents is ongoing and anyone who may have additional information on this case is asked to contact Media Police Detectives Jonathan Joseph or Jenna Scott at 610-565-6656.