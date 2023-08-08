A Delaware County Park Police lieutenant was arrested and charged with stealing over $36,000 in overtime compensation, according to the district attorney's office.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer explained that former Park Police lieutenant Christopher Cahall submitted false time sheets.

Chief John Diehl of the Delaware County Park Police alerted detectives of the Criminal Investigation Division about the possible theft on Wednesday, August 2, officials said.

The detectives looked at pay period sheets, timesheets, printouts from the payroll system, shift logs, and the Controller’s office-supplied paystubs, according to a statement.

The charges against Cahall include:

Theft by unlawful taking

Theft by deception

Receiving stolen property

According to the report, Lieutenant Cahall was put in charge of managing the payroll for the Park Police in January 2022.

By July 2023, duties changed and Cahall was removed from his payroll duties, and was replaced by another colleague.

During this time, Cahall had taken a couple of days off from work, but this was not reflected on his timesheet, according to the report.

An internal audit began and found that a "large amount of overtime had been paid" to Cahall, officials said.

"I can assure County residents that as soon as an irregularity was noted in the payroll records, the matter was reported to our office and, within a week’s time, an arrest was made,” District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a statement.

Cahall was paid for shifts that he did not work, including holidays, according to the investigation.

In total, Cahall was paid $34,568.81 in stolen salary and $1,553.60 in stolen holidays.

On Monday, Cahall admitted to the crime in an interview with the detectives.