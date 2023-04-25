Delco Man Shoots Woman, Kills Self, Police say

Officials in Lansdowne are investigating after an early morning shooting left one man dead and a woman injured.

The incident happened at about 5:41 a.m. on Tuesday, at a home along the 200 block of Plumstead Avenue, Lansdowne's chief of police, Kenneth Rutherford, told NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal.

According to police, first responders to a reported shooting found a man dead from, what police believe was, a self-inflicted gunshot wound along with a woman who had been shot.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where, officials say, she was placed in stable condition.

Officials said the pair lived together in the home.

"We are pretty confident this is an attempted murder-suicide, at this point," said Rutherford.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.

Officials have not yet provided the identities of the individuals involved in this incident.

However, Rutherford said there is no threat to the community believed following this incident and, investigators do not believe this shooting has any connection to the stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy that happened over the weekend, just three blocks away.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.