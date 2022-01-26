Delco Man Charged With Over Two Dozen Burglaries Across Pa., NJ

A Delaware County man faces numerous charges in connection to over two dozen burglaries in several counties across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

According to Manheim Township police, Francisco Cartagena, 45, of Collingdale, is accused of breaking into several homes in the Cobblestone Lane area back in November in broad daylight, stealing jewelry, cash and other valuables.

Further investigation also linked Cartagena to several other burglaries in York, Cumberland, Dauphin, Berks, Montgomery and Bucks counties, as well as in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Cartagena was arrested outside his home in Collingdale after a search warrant was executed at the home and many stolen items were recovered, police said.

Cartagena now faces 26 counts of burglary, 11 counts of criminal conspiracy, 17 counts for theft by unlawful taking and 18 for criminal mischief.