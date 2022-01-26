Delaware County

Delco Man Charged With Over Two Dozen Burglaries Across Pa., NJ

According to police in Lancaster County, Cartagena may be linked to several burglaries across several Pennsylvania and New Jersey counties.

By Gerardo Pons

A Delaware County man faces numerous charges in connection to over two dozen burglaries in several counties across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

According to Manheim Township police, Francisco Cartagena, 45, of Collingdale, is accused of breaking into several homes in the Cobblestone Lane area back in November in broad daylight, stealing jewelry, cash and other valuables.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Further investigation also linked Cartagena to several other burglaries in York, Cumberland, Dauphin, Berks, Montgomery and Bucks counties, as well as in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Cartagena was arrested outside his home in Collingdale after a search warrant was executed at the home and many stolen items were recovered, police said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Coatesville 3 hours ago

Man Shoots Woman and Her Brother After She Accidentally Bumps Into Him, Police Say

Camden County 7 hours ago

Police ID SEPTA Employee Who Was Found Dead in Car on I-76

Cartagena now faces 26 counts of burglary, 11 counts of criminal conspiracy, 17 counts for theft by unlawful taking and 18 for criminal mischief.

This article tagged under:

Delaware CountyPennsylvaniaLancaster Countyhome burglaries
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us