The family of 11-year-old Bella Jones, who was injured in a deadly electric scooter crash in Aston, Delaware County, earlier this month, is now on the road to recovery, her family said.

Jones was riding a motorized scooter with her friend, 12-year-old Abigail Gillon, when they were struck by a car on June 14.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Gillon tragically died due to injuries from the crash.

However, Jones is now out of critical condition and is on the road to recovery, her family said in a GoFundMe.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The crash devastated the girls' local community, and Gillon's uncle has begun pushing for a new law in Pennsylvania that requires minors to wear helmets while riding e-scooters.

The uncle of a 12-year-old girl killed in an electric scooter crash in Delaware County is calling for legislation that would require helmet usage for minors. NBC10's Lili Zheng has the story.