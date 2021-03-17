Delco Chiropractor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Patient

What to Know Ardel Cirio, 61, a chiropractor from Springfield, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with indecent assault.

A Delaware County chiropractor is accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients at his practice.

On March 8, a woman reported to Newtown Police that she was sexually assaulted by Cirio. The woman said she had been Cirio’s patient for about three years and had become increasingly uncomfortable with his conduct during recent visits to his practice on Bishop Hollow Road in Newtown Township.

The woman told police Cirio had been gradually moving his hands closer to her breasts during each examination. She also accused Cirio of groping her breasts while conducting a shoulder adjustment back on March 8.

After the woman’s report, police arrested Cirio at his home early Monday morning. He was taken into custody with bail set at $100,000 unsecured.

“A chiropractor is a medical professional and, as such, he owed his patients a duty of care. In this case, the defendant violated his professional obligation and abused his patient’s trust. We applaud the victim for coming forward to report this conduct,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. “It is important that this abuse of trust be called out and the perpetrator brought to justice.”