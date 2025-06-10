Delco becomes first Philly suburb to be ‘safe haven' for LGBTQ+ healthcare

In a unanimous vote on Wed. June 4, Delco council members reaffirmed its commitment to protect their LGBTQ+ and transgender residents.

That's because, with a 5-0 vote, council approved Resolution 2025-09.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Delaware County marked Pride Month with a Pride Flag raising and a public reading of Resolution 2025-09, affirming visible support for LGBTQ+ residents, friends, family, allies, and advocates. The resolution, adopted unanimously, designates Delco as a Safe County for all. pic.twitter.com/oTqxEzjs1v — Delaware County (@DelcoCouncil) June 8, 2025

With 20% of the United States population identifying as LGBTQ+, and an estimated 115,000 of those individuals being residents of Delco, officials said, the legislation is committed to the protection of equal rights, dignity, and healthcare access for all individuals.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This vote will particularly benefit residents seeking transgender, non-binary, and gender-expansive procedures.

This resolution focuses on four key components:

Human rights: Delaware County is reaffirming its commitment to protect human rights for all residents. This includes access to healthcare, education, and the peaceful enjoyment of life.

Safety: The county has declared itself a safe haven and welcoming place for the non-binary and transgender community. Allowing residents to live peacefully, receive care and be affirmed.

Support: Delco pledged to ensure that LGBTQ+ families are supported and can thrive. Additionally, the council voiced a strong support for gender-affirming healthcare.

Confidentiality: This measure explicitly states that county personnel is prohibited from assisting with out-of-state investigations that target people seeking or providing gender-affirming healthcare, unless it is required by lawful authority.

In a Instagram video of the council meeting provided to NBC10 by the Understanding, Devotion, Take Action & Justice (UDTJ), a BIPOC & LGBTQ+ center for Delco, PA., Chairwoman Dr. Monica Taylor stated that it is important that everyone is protected.

"All of us are better off when all of us are protected," Taylor stated. "All of us are better off when none of our neighbors are afraid of being targeted for who they are – especially by their own government.”

The new resolution took immediate effect across Delaware County and showcases the council's commitment to the safety of its LGBTQ+ residents.

The decision has been receiving an outpour of positive reception and support to the new measure online.