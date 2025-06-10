Delaware County

Delco becomes first Philly suburb to be ‘safe haven' for LGBTQ+ healthcare

On Wed. June 4, 2025, Delaware County made history by becoming the first Philadelphia suburb to declare itself a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ and for transgender healthcare and healthcare providers.

By Alana Beltran

In a unanimous vote on Wed. June 4, Delco council members reaffirmed its commitment to protect their LGBTQ+ and transgender residents.

That's because, with a 5-0 vote, council approved Resolution 2025-09.

With 20% of the United States population identifying as LGBTQ+, and an estimated 115,000 of those individuals being residents of Delco, officials said, the legislation is committed to the protection of equal rights, dignity, and healthcare access for all individuals.

This vote will particularly benefit residents seeking transgender, non-binary, and gender-expansive procedures.

This resolution focuses on four key components:

  • Human rights: Delaware County is reaffirming its commitment to protect human rights for all residents. This includes access to healthcare, education, and the peaceful enjoyment of life.
  • Safety: The county has declared itself a safe haven and welcoming place for the non-binary and transgender community. Allowing residents to live peacefully, receive care and be affirmed.
  • Support: Delco pledged to ensure that LGBTQ+ families are supported and can thrive. Additionally, the council voiced a strong support for gender-affirming healthcare.
  • Confidentiality: This measure explicitly states that county personnel is prohibited from assisting with out-of-state investigations that target people seeking or providing gender-affirming healthcare, unless it is required by lawful authority.

In a Instagram video of the council meeting provided to NBC10 by the Understanding, Devotion, Take Action & Justice (UDTJ), a BIPOC & LGBTQ+ center for Delco, PA., Chairwoman Dr. Monica Taylor stated that it is important that everyone is protected.

"All of us are better off when all of us are protected," Taylor stated. "All of us are better off when none of our neighbors are afraid of being targeted for who they are – especially by their own government.”

The new resolution took immediate effect across Delaware County and showcases the council's commitment to the safety of its LGBTQ+ residents.

The decision has been receiving an outpour of positive reception and support to the new measure online.

Delaware County Council voted unanimously 5-0 to make a strong, bold and historic message and statement. You are welcome and wanted and protected here! This week Delco officially became the first suburban county around Philadelphia to vote and proclaim itself a safe haven for our LGBTQQIA+ community and for trans healthcare and providers. This directs the county personnel to not respond to any request for confidential healthcare information from another jurisdiction. The resolution, spearheaded by Delaware County Council and community advocates such as UDTJ, commits the county to protecting and standing with transgender people, affirming that Delco is a safe haven for our Trans and Nonbinary Community and their healthcare providers. The resolution reinforces the county's dedication to protecting healthcare access in the face of growing national attacks on transgender rights.

