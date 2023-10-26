Drivers are being warned of potential delays overnight on the Pennsylvania Turnpike as construction continues on a stretch of the road.

Slow-moving and stopped traffic is expected between 11:59 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

The traffic delays will happen in the southbound lanes of Interstate 476 between the Lehigh Valley Interchange and the Quakertown Interchange, exits 56 to 44.

Crews will be setting up bridge beams that carry Indian Creek Road over the Turnpike, so traffic slowdowns will be necessary to keep the workers and drivers safe, according to officials.

Speeds will be limited to 20-25 m.p.h. in this stretch of the roadway.

According to a statement from PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike officials will be on scene to assist drivers.

There will be message signs that will have information on the closures and detours.