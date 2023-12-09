Passengers passing through the Philadelphia International Airport may be experiencing delays, officials said.

The delays were due to FAA equipment issues, according to airport staff who took to social media to tell passengers to check flight status updates with their airlines.

Flights to and from #PHLAirport may experience delays due FAA equipment issues. Passengers should check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight status information. pic.twitter.com/9FkFYB5WOw — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) December 9, 2023

A little before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials took to social media to announce that the FAA equipment issues have been fixed.

FAA equipment issues have been resolved, however flights to and from #PHLAirport may experience residual delays. Passengers should check with their airlines for the lastest flight information. pic.twitter.com/0mwcWaaosO — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) December 9, 2023

Residual delays are anticipated for flight passengers.

The airport's website has a list of flights that are on time and delayed.