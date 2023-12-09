Philadelphia International Airport

Equipment issues blamed for causing delays at PHL

The delays were being blamed on FAA equipment issues, according to the airport's social media

By Emily Rose Grassi

WTVJ_100000003583544_1200x675_1110632003982.jpg
Getty Images, File

Passengers passing through the Philadelphia International Airport may be experiencing delays, officials said.

The delays were due to FAA equipment issues, according to airport staff who took to social media to tell passengers to check flight status updates with their airlines.

A little before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials took to social media to announce that the FAA equipment issues have been fixed.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Residual delays are anticipated for flight passengers.

The airport's website has a list of flights that are on time and delayed.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Antisemitism at Penn 1 hour ago

Penn President Liz Magill resigns amid outrage over response to antisemitism 

First Alert Weather Dec 8

Sunday soaker: Heavy rain, flooding and wind to hit Philly region

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia International Airport
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us