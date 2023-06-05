Delaware woman uses taser on teen boy, police say

A Delaware woman is accused of using a Taser on a teen boy last month.

The 14-year-old boy was playing in a park with his friends near the Green Valley Townhouses on Lynn Drive in Newark, Delaware, back on May 20. A woman was walking her dog when she heard the teen yelling at his friend, investigators said.

The woman spoke briefly with one of the teens before walking away, according to police.

The woman then returned without her dog about 30 minutes later carrying a black object in her hands, investigators said. She approached the 14-year-old boy who was on the swing-set and asked him a question, according to police.

Moments after the teen replied, the woman Tased him in the back, police said. The teen and his friends as well as the woman then fled the scene, according to investigators.

The teen later reported the incident to police.

On June 1, an officer conducting a property check in the area of the Green Valley Townhouses spotted a woman who matched the description given by the teen, police said. Investigators later identified the woman as 66-year-old Lois Bert of Newark, Delaware.

Bert was taken into custody on June 3 without incident. Police conducted a search warrant at her home and found two stun guns, investigators said.

Bert is charged with assault and carrying a concealed dangerous instrument. She was arraigned and committed to Baylor’s Women’s Correctional Institution in lieu of $4,000 cash bond and issued a no contact order.