Teen boy shot, killed in Wilmington, Delaware, police say

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on the 200 block of West 25th Street around 6:30 p.m.

By David Chang

An investigation is underway after a teen boy was shot and killed in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday.

The 16-year-old boy was shot on the 200 block of West 25th Street around 6:30 p.m. The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators have not yet revealed the teen’s identity or released information on any suspects.

If you have any information on the shooting, please contact Detective James Rook at 302-576-3621. You can also call the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

“The Wilmington Police Department Victim Services Unit is available to provide support, information and referrals to those who are victims of crime, and can be reached at (302) 576-3622,” a Wilmington Police spokesperson wrote. “Additionally, the WPD Youth Response Unit is available to provide free counseling and services to children and their families who have been exposed to potentially traumatizing events, and can be reached at (302) 576-3183.”

