Delaware

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Delaware Townhomes

By Dan Stamm

Smoke rises from a townhome as firefighters battle the blaze
SkyForce10

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a Wilmington, Delaware, townhome midday Thursday.

The flames broke out late in the morning along Champions Drive near Doral Drive in the Pike Creek neighborhood.

As SkyForce10 hovered over the scene after noon, firefighters could be seen pouring water on a home as thick white smoke rose into the air.

No word yet on any injuries.

It wasn't clear how many homes caught fire.

This story is developing and will be updated.

