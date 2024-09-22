Delaware

Delaware State University student arrested after shooting at student apartments

An 18-year-old Delaware State University student was arrested along with a 15-year-old boy after a shooting that happened on Sept. 7, 2024 at the University Courtyard apartments

By Hayden Mitman

The main gate of the Delaware State University campus in Dover, Delaware.
ay Premack/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Campus police for Delaware State University have arrested two individuals for a shooting incident that occurred at the Courtyards on Sept. 7, 2024, officials said.

According to police, officers have apprehended Tyrone Harrell, 18 -- along with a 15-year-old boy who officials did not identify -- for their alleged roles in a shooting that happened at about 10:32 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 outside of apartments at the University Courtyard complex.

According to the school's website, these apartments are "designed primarily for upperclassmen students."

Officials said that Harrell is a student at the school, though the other individual that was arrested had no known connection to the university.

In the incident, officials said, officers responded to the University Courtyard on Sept. 7, 2024, to find "several vehicles and buildings that had been shot," but no one was injured in the incident.

Harrell, officials said, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2024, and he has been charged with possession of a firearm, reckless engagement and other offenses.

Officials said he has been expelled from the university.

On Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, police officials said that they apprehended the 15-year-old boy at a property along the 1200 block of White Oak Road in Dover, Del.

He was found with a loaded firearm at that time, police said.

The teen boy has been charged with reckless endangerment, weapon offenses and other crimes, police said.

