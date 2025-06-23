Delaware State Police seek suspect after officers involved in shooting

State police officials in Delaware have warned residents to avoid the area around Blackwood Drive in Lewes after a suspect in a police-involved shooting fled there sometime early Monday.

On social media, at about 1:38 a.m. on Monday, state police officials posted a message to alert residents to the ongoing investigation.

Large police presence on Blackwood Drive in Lewes as troopers are searching for an armed white male suspect in an officer-involved shooting. Please avoid the area. We are still gathering details, and updates will be provided as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/HiQBzJBM9C — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) June 23, 2025

In follow up postings, officials said, they are seeking a suspect who has been identified as Jason Arnold, who is described as being about 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighing about 230 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts as he fled through the area of Blackwood Drive in Lewes, Del., officials said.

Also, officials said, Arnold is believed to be armed.

At about 5:33 a.m., police urged residents in the area of Blackwood Drive in Lewes to "remain vigilant, avoid the area and call 9-1-1 immediately if you see anything suspicious."

And, as of about 7:15 a.m., officials said that troopers were still searching for Arnold.

Law enforcement officials have not yet detailed what led to the shooting, nor have they explained when or where it occurred before the search began in Lewes, Del., but officials noted that no officers were injured in the incident.

This incident remains ongoing as of about 8:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.