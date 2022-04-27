Delaware

Soldier From Delaware Dies During Army Training in Washington State

Army officials say 20-year-old Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, of Dover, Delaware, was killed and two others were hurt during an exercise at the Yakima Training Center in Washington state

By The Associated Press

Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez
Army 8th Squadron, 1st U.S. Cavalry

A soldier from Delaware was killed and two others were hurt during an exercise at the Yakima Training Center in central Washington state, Army officials said.

Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, of Dover, Delaware, died Friday in what was described as a "single-vehicle incident," during a training exercise at the facility north of Selah, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

A news release from the infantry division said Marquez, 20, was a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the 7th Infantry Division based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in western Washington.

The training center is a satellite installation of JBLM.

The injured soldiers were treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and released, officials said. The military did not release their names.

The incident is under investigation.

