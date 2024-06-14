Delaware

Delaware high school teacher accused of physically and verbally abusing students

By Cherise Lynch

An empty classroom
Getty Images

A months long investigation led to the arrest of a Delaware high school teacher who is accused of abusing multiple students.

Back in February, the Smyrna Police Department said they received a report that Kanika Jackson, 40, of Smyrna - who was employed at Smyrna High School - was allegedly verbally and physically abusive towards students in class.

School resource officers and detectives immediately notified the Smyrna School District, who placed Jackson on administrative leave.

After a thorough investigation, police said it was revealed that on three separate occasions during this school year, Jackson placed her hands on students in a physical manner, causing them offense and alarm.

Police said in one instance, she allegedly grabbed a student’s hair and pulled it. In another, she is alleged to have grabbed a student’s neck and shaken them. In the final incident, she is alleged to have grabbed a student by the neck and pushed them into a wall.

On Wednesday, police said investigators took Jackson into custody without incident from her home. She was brought to the Smyrna Police Department and formally charged with three counts of offensive touching.

Jackson was released on her own recognizance pending a future court hearing, according to police.

