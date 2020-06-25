Delaware Slowing Reopening, Says Too Many Not Following ‘Basic Health Precautions'

Delaware is delaying the next phase of its economic reopening, saying that it was concerned that "too many Delawareans and visitors are not following basic public health precautions."

The state had hoped to move to more reopening on June 29. However, Gov. John Carney issued a statement Thursday evening announcing a delay.

He said the state would reconsider the timing of the next phase early next week.

Right now, in Phase Two, Delaware businesses must restrict the number of customers inside at one time to 60% of fire code capacity. Water parks, sport facilities and venues have to submit a plan and be approved in order to reopen.

Indoor children’s play areas are not allowed to reopen. Sporting tournaments and some sports are not allowed to resume.