Delaware set to ban smoking in vehicles with children

Delaware Gov. John Carney is set to sign a bill into law that would ban smoking in any vehicle in the state, if someone under the age of 18 is an occupant of the vehicle.

It's a bill that has long been sought by the school children at Wilbur Elementary School in Bear.

In fact, as reported by the Delaware News Journal, students and teachers at that school have pushed for at least a decade to have smoking banned in vehicles where minors are present.

Today, Carney is set to be present at that school to sign and enact the legislation, House Bill 118.

The bill notes that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention "asserts that there is 'no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke' and 'even brief exposure can cause immediate harm'." And, it would prohibit smoking in any vehicle where a minor is present "whether it is in motion or at rest."

Smoking tobacco from any source -- the legislation doesn't specify cigarettes, cigars or vapes -- would be banned in any vehicle when someone under the age of 18 is present.

Also, the legislation would include any motor vehicle driven on a public roadway, though anything "moved by animal power, human power, electric bicycles, off-highway vehicles, special mobile equipment and farm equipment," would be exempt from this legislation.

Also, law enforcement officials would not be able to stop or search any vehicle found in violation. The bill would create a civil citation that could be issued for those who are caught in violation.

Carney is expected to sign the legislation during a ceremony at Wilbur Elementary School at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.