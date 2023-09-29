Delaware ‘serial stalker' sentenced to life in prison, officials say

A Delaware man who officials called a "serial stalker" has been sentenced to life in prison following decades of domestic abuse.

According to the Delaware Department of Justice, 47-year-old David Jewell from New Castle was sentenced for convictions of felony stalking, harassment, and 24 counts of terrorist threatening.

Jewell had been investigated after he made hundreds of violent phone calls and messages that targeted two victims, one was a minor, officials said.

Officials said Jewell issued these threats while he was already serving a nine-year sentence at Sussex Correctional Institution for second-degree assault and violation of probation that stemmed from another domestic violence case.

Even after the Department of Correction stopped his ability to call the victim, Jewell continued by using other inmates' SBI numbers and sent messages, officials said.

Officials stated Jewell has been sentenced to an additional two years for separate felony stalking after he sent more than 100 abusive letters to the same two victims, violating a Sept. 2021 no-contact order.

Jewell has cases that date back to 2001 and his more than 20-year history of violence that has affected five intimate partners and family members which includes two violent felony convictions, six non-violent felonies, and 24 violations of probation even prior to this case, according to officials.

“This man’s actions have been completely unconscionable,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a news release. “His violent record and incessant harassment of his victims — even from behind the walls of a prison — show all too clearly that he is a danger not only to his victims, but to our entire community. I am deeply grateful to our DOJ team and the New Castle County Police Department for their tremendous work in these cases, and hope his victims can find some peace knowing that he will serve his natural life in prison.”