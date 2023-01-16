Boy, 16, Arrested, Charged After Gunshot in Delaware High School Restroom

A teenager is now charged after a shot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school last week.

On Monday, Delaware State Police said that a 16-year-old was charged in relation to last Wednesday's gunfire inside a restroom at William Penn High School in New Castle.

A school resource officer at the school along East Basin Road was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said last week.

The school officer found evidence that a bullet had struck inside the restroom, state police said. Luckily, no one was hurt.

"Further investigation revealed a suspect ran from the rear of the school towards the football stadium," state police said. Investigators later found a Glock handgun in that area.

Police tracked down the 16-year-old at a Wilmington home and arrested him Sunday without incident, troopers said.

The teen -- who wasn't named -- was charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated menacing and weapons charges, state police said. He was arraigned and held on $98,000 cash bail.

Following the shooting, police and the Colonial School District said the school would be closed for the rest of the week.

"All before and after school activities, sports and events scheduled during these two days will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date," the school said in a message posted to its website.

School was set to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after Monday's MLK Day holiday.

"The safety of staff and students remains our immediate priority and by allowing for this break it provides officials with the time to properly investigate and gives everyone time needed to regroup after today’s events," the school said last week.

The school said counselors were made available to anyone needing to talk about the shooting.

