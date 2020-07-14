Delaware Removed From New Jersey, New York Quarantine Lists

Delaware travelers to New Jersey and New York: You no longer will need to quarantine when reaching those states.

And if you are traveling from Delaware to Pennsylvania? Good question. Delaware Gov. John Carney thanked Pennsylvania leaders Tuesday for removing Delaware from its lists, but the state is still listed under a 14-day quarantine on Pennsylvania's web site. Two emails to Pennsylvania's Department of Health were not immediately answered.

New York and New Jersey both updated their "quarantine lists" on Tuesday. If you are traveling from one of the states on their lists to New York or New Jersey, state officials recommend you quarantine for 14 days. That applies to residents of the state as well as visitors.

New Jersey and New York also added Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin to their lists on Tuesday. There are now 22 states on the list, which is also used by Connecticut.

Pennsylvania has a quarantine list too, with 19 states on it, including popular vacation spots Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and California.

Here is the full list for Pennsylvania:

