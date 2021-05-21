Delaware Police Need Help Identifying Woman's Remains Found 10 Years Ago

A woman whose partial skeletal remains were found in 2011 remains unidentified, and New Castle County Police in Delaware have put some advanced technology to use to try to finally crack the case.

Officers found the remains of the deceased, including a human skull, in the wooded area of Sellers Park in New Castle County in June 2011. Detectives also found a pair of blue shorts located close to the remains in an extensive search of the area.

The officers turned over their findings to investigators from the Medical Examiner's Office, who commissioned a forensic artist to replicate the skull.

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that the partial remains belong to a white woman between 25 and 50 years old. They reported that the deceased woman had long, dark brown hair styled in a single braid. She also had small gold inlays or restorations on her front teeth that would have been visible when she talked.

Detectives hired forensic artist Joe Mullins, who works at the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, to help obtain an updated image of the woman. Investigators used an advanced 3D scan arm from Faro Technologies to help replicate the skull for Mullins to use as a template.

This allowed Mullins to create a sculpture based on what the woman might have looked like when she was alive.

New Castle detectives are looking for anyone who has more information about the incident or is able to identify the woman based on Mullins’ sculpture.

People with information can contact Detective Jeffrey Sendek at 302-395-8110 or Jeffrey.Sendek@newcastlede.gov, or Lt Teresa Williams at 302-395-8110 or Teresa.Williams@newcastlede.gov.