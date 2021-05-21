Delaware

Delaware Police Need Help Identifying Woman's Remains Found 10 Years Ago

New technology and an artist's forensic have provided new clues to a cold case involving human remains discovered, but never identified, a decade ago.

By Hannah Gross

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman whose partial skeletal remains were found in 2011 remains unidentified, and New Castle County Police in Delaware have put some advanced technology to use to try to finally crack the case.

Officers found the remains of the deceased, including a human skull, in the wooded area of Sellers Park in New Castle County in June 2011. Detectives also found a pair of blue shorts located close to the remains in an extensive search of the area.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The officers turned over their findings to investigators from the Medical Examiner's Office, who commissioned a forensic artist to replicate the skull.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

nbc10 investigators May 20

When Will the Search for Barbara Jean Horn's Real Killer Begin?

Weather Education Week 10 hours ago

Take the Weather Whiz Quiz! Weather Education Week Activity #10

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that the partial remains belong to a white woman between 25 and 50 years old. They reported that the deceased woman had long, dark brown hair styled in a single braid. She also had small gold inlays or restorations on her front teeth that would have been visible when she talked.

Detectives hired forensic artist Joe Mullins, who works at the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, to help obtain an updated image of the woman. Investigators used an advanced 3D scan arm from Faro Technologies to help replicate the skull for Mullins to use as a template.

This allowed Mullins to create a sculpture based on what the woman might have looked like when she was alive.

New Castle detectives are looking for anyone who has more information about the incident or is able to identify the woman based on Mullins’ sculpture. 

People with information can contact Detective Jeffrey Sendek at 302-395-8110 or Jeffrey.Sendek@newcastlede.gov, or Lt Teresa Williams at 302-395-8110 or Teresa.Williams@newcastlede.gov.

This article tagged under:

DelawareNew Castle Countyhannah gross
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us