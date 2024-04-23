Fight at Delaware Park Casino ends with man arrested for felony assault, police say

A man was arrested at the Delaware Park Casino in Wilmington after starting a fight during a poker game, according to police.

Delaware State Police said that on Friday, around 2:30 a.m., troopers responded to Delaware Park Casino, after receiving a report of a fight.

Upon arrival, police said troopers found the victim - an adult man whose identity will not be disclosed - and the suspect - Tavon White, 28, of Newark, Delaware - inside the casino no longer fighting.

According to police, during the investigation, troopers learned that White got into an argument with the victim after losing a poker game. The argument escalated into a physical fight when White began punching the victim in the face.

Police said White and the victim continued to fight, knocked over a poker table and then were eventually separated.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police said White was booked into the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on charges of assault second-degree (felony) and criminal mischief. His bond was set at $10,500.