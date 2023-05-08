Delaware

Delaware Officer Kills Pedestrian with Police SUV

On Sunday night, a police officer in New Castle, Del. struck and killed a 42-year-old man who had walked into a roadway

By Hayden Mitman

Working police lights
Getty Images

Police in Delaware are investigating after an officer with the New Castle County Division of Police struck and killed a 42-year-old man with a police SUV.

Law enforcement officials said that the incident happened at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, when an officer was driving to a domestic disturbance call.

While traveling in a Police SUV -- a Ford Explorer -- headed southbound on N. DuPont Highway, in New Castle, toward W. Franklin Avenue, officials said, 42-year-old Joseph Kaumbuth, of Smyrna, walked into the roadway from a grass median.

The officer then struck Kaumbuthu, with the Police SUV, law enforcement officials said.

Police sources have told NBC10 that they believe the officer had a green light and that Kaumbuthu did not use a crosswalk when entering the roadway.

According to police, the officer stopped immediately and performed CPR on Kaumbuthu before the victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said an investigation into this incident is "active and ongoing" and anyone who may have information is asked to contact Sergeant Wesley Neeman at (302) 395-8142 or by e-mail at wesley.neeman@newcastlde.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at (302) 573-2800.

