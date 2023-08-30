Delaware man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing 4 family members to death

A Delaware man has been sentenced to life in prison after stabbing four of his family members to death.

The Delaware Department of Justice announced Grier Jr., 41 of Townsend has been sentenced following an investigation into the fatal stabbing of his mother, father, sister and nephew in 2021.

On Dec. 3, 2021, News Castle County police responded to Grier's parent's home after receiving multiple calls from neighbors who reported hearing screams, according to the Attorney General's office.

When first responders arrived on the scene they found Grier's father, Donald Grier Sr., suffering from multiple stab wounds outside the home’s front entry and his mother, Alicia Grier, was found suffering from similar injuries inside, officials said.

Officials said Grier's sister, Linda Santucci and his nephew, Micheal Santucci were both found dead inside the home.

Alicia Grier died from her injuries that same day and Donald Grier Sr. succumbed to his injuries while in the hospital days later, according to officials.

"This was an incredibly tragic and disturbing case,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a press release. “Our thoughts, as always, are with the victims and with their surviving relatives who continue to suffer their loss. I am deeply grateful to our team and to the New Castle County Police for their excellent work in the investigation and prosecution and hope that the family can begin the path to healing.”

On Aug. 18, Grier pleaded guilty but mentally ill to one count of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a deadly weapon and has been sentenced to life plus 25 years in prison.