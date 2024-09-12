Delaware man reunites with stranger who found and returned his wallet

A Delaware man who lost his wallet at a gas station had it returned. Now, he has gotten the chance to fully thank the stranger who found it.

The story began last week when Luke Crossan was out running errands during his lunch break and stopped at a Sunoco in Newark.

Crossan then left the gas station and went to grab food but that's when he realized his wallet was no longer in his back pocket. He searched his truck and couldn't find it, so he panicked but quickly realized the last time he had the wallet.

In the heat of the moment, Crossan said he heard an alert from his Ring doorbell back home, and on the video camera, he saw a man on his porch with his wallet.

The unidentified man said to the Ring doorbell. "I was the gentleman behind you getting gas."

The man had spotted Crossan's dropped wallet at the gas station and, without hesitation, took it to his house, which was pretty far.

"I’m gonna put this behind this welcome thing. Look this would have F--- my day up I do a bunch of business but I’m glad I was able to return it to you," the man added.

"He completely crossed town and went out of his way to return my wallet with everything intact. I can not thank this gentleman enough," said Crossan.

Crossan raced home to thank the man and actually did flag him down on the side of the road but the interaction was super brief.

"Quick embrace big thank you but then we both went on our way and it set in, oh man I need to know who this guy is," Crossan said.

Crossan turned to Facebook to find the stranger, making it his mission to learn more about who the man in the University of Delaware shirt was.

It wasn't until NBC10 aired the story last week and that's how the stranger -- Bryan "B-Ball" Anderson -- learned the world was trying to find him.

Anderson is from Philadelphia but lives in Newark. He works for a company and owns a few Airbnb properties, but he has his hand in all sorts of community service work.

Both Crossan and Anderson got the chance to reunite again this week, and Crossan even kept his kids home from school to meet their new hero of kindness.

"Your presence on that video summed up that yeah you did a good deed thank you for my wallet but you embodied what everybody should be." Crossan told Anderson.

The two men, who share the same hairstyle, now share a very cool story and a new friendship.

"Good people exist. Too much hate and division in this world. There's more good than bad I promise you," said Crossan.