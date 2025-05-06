Delaware man indicted for allegedly using sawed-off gun to commit robberies, carjacking

A Delaware man accused of robbing a restaurant and a gas station and committing a carjacking -- all using a sawed-off shotgun -- was indicted by a federal grand jury on numerous charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware said, according to court documents, on Jan. 25, 2025, Anthony Fields, 48, of Middletown, robbed a Middletown restaurant using a distinctive sawed-off shotgun with a duct-taped handle.

Then, five days later, Fields robbed a gas station in Middletown, brandishing the same distinctive sawed-off shotgun, officials said.

During these robberies, officials said Fields stole cash, lottery tickets, and a gas station employee’s cell phone. Then, while fleeing the gas station, Fields carjacked an occupied 2016 Hyundai Elantra, pointing the sawed-off shotgun at the driver.

After this violent crime spree, officials said the Middletown Police Department and the FBI traced Fields’ movements in the days that followed. The investigation revealed that Fields cashed some of the stolen lottery tickets and abandoned the stolen car at a nearby casino before traveling to Philadelphia.

Officials said Fields turned himself in to authorities on Feb. 2, 2025, where he now remains in federal custody.

According to officials, the indictment charges Fields with two counts of Hobbs Act Robbery, one count of carjacking, and one count of brandishing and using a firearm in relation to a Hobbs Act Robbery.

If convicted of all counts, officials said Fields faces a mandatory minimum of seven years of incarceration for brandishing and using the firearm, in addition to any penalties for the underlying crimes, and a maximum penalty of life in prison.