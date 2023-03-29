Delaware

Delaware Man Impersonated an Officer, Tried to Conduct Vehicle Stops, Police Say

Officials have arrested a 29-year-old man who, allegedly, put emergency lights on his personal vehicle and attempted to pull over other drivers in New Castle

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials in Delaware have arrested a 29-year-old man after, police claim, he strapped emergency lights to his personal vehicle and attempted to pull over other drivers.

According to police, Kevin Hawker of New Castle, has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, impersonating a police officer, driving without a license and related offense after an incident that happened on Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials said that, just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded after a driver told police that they had been pulled over by an individual that they did not believe was a legitimate police officer while they were driving along Route 1, near Route 273.

The driver, police said, claimed they had been approached by a 2020 Hyundai Elantra that had a temporary registration and red and blue emergency lights.

A short time later, officials said, a second driver allegedly told police they had been stopped by that same vehicle, near School Bell Road at Bear Christina Road, before they drove off and called 9-1-1, upon believing driver of the Elantra was not actually a police officer.

Hawker, police said, was apprehended after he was found driving on School Bell Road at Pulaski Highway.

At that time, a search of his vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded firearm, police said.

Hawker is currently in police custody, according to law enforcement officials.

