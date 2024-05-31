Delaware man accused of sexually assaulting woman, stealing her car

A Delaware man has been arrested after police said he allegedly sexually and physically assaulted a woman before stealing her car.

According to the Delaware State Police, on Wednesday just before noon, troopers responded to a residence on Philadelphia Pike in Claymont after receiving reports of a sexual assault and carjacking.

Upon arrival, police said troopers learned that an unknown man - later identified as Keenan Brown-Meads, 26, of Claymont - had approached a woman as she was exiting her car.

Brown-Meads then sexually and physically assaulted the woman before dragging her out of her car and fleeing in her vehicle, police said.

The woman - whose identity will not be disclosed - was treated and released from an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

On Thursday, just after midnight, police said Tinicum Township Police Department Officers in Pennsylvania observed the stolen vehicle traveling in the area of Philadelphia International Airport and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Brown-Meads and he was taken into custody, according to police.

Police said Brown-Meads will be charged with the following crimes:

Rape 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Robbery 1 st Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Unlawful Sexual Contact (Felony)

Attempted Strangulation (Felony)

Assault 3rd Degree

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.