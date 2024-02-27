New Castle County

Fire rages through Delaware home

The blaze left a home on Emma Way in Newark gutted

By Dan Stamm

Flames tore through a New Castle County, Delaware, home early Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. along Emma Way in Newark.

As SkyForce10 later hovered overhead you could see smoke rising from the shell of the home as firefighters continued to pour water on the smoldering remains.

Authorities didn't immediately reveal if anyone was in the home at the time of the blaze or if anyone was hurt.

