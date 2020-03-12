Delaware Hospital to Offer ‘Drive-Through Testing’ for Coronavirus

A Wilmington, Delaware, hospital is offering people feeling ill with "drive-through testing" for the coronavirus, according to an announcement by the facility Thursday night.

ChristianaCare will open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, March 13, for people "who have symptoms consistent with the coronavirus, which include flu-like symptoms." It is unclear if the test is available only to Delaware residents. A spokesman for the hospital did not return a call seeking clarity.

The test will be free, and results can be expected within two to five days, the hospital said in a statement. It would be the first of its kind in the Philadelphia region, which has experienced a growing number of confirmed cases this week.

The drive through will be in the parking lot at 601 S. Madison St., Wilmington.

Delaware has had four confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state declared a state of emergency Thursday.

The announcement comes as other states and the federal government are grappling with an inability to mass-test samples submitted by potential cases of coronavirus.

In Philadelphia, the city's top health official admitted on Thursday that no new results from 45 pending test kits submitted to Pennsylvania's state lab have been returned in "the last 36 to 48 hours."

A city official said it was seeking help from private testing companies instead of waiting for the state lab and the federal Centers for Disease Control.

In South Korea, drive-through testing has sped up the country's ability to contain outbreaks, according to published reports.

Medical experts have widely blamed the inefficiency of federal and state testing for the mounting inability to contain outbreaks in the United States.